Wanee Block Party in Fort Lauderdale!

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Wanee Block Party hits Fort Lauderdale this year!

Spread across three stages at Revolution Live, America's Backyard and Stache, the party features some of the best live music going!

Jaimoe's Mississippi Allstars kick things off at Revolution Live on Friday night; followed by more blistering live sets starting at 2 p.m. on Saturday from The Marcus King Band, North Mississippi Allstars, George Porter Jr. Trio, The Lee Boys, Bobby Lee Rodgers Trio and more artists to be announced!

