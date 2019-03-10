89ºF

These epic memes are the only way to celebrate Chuck Norris’ birthday

Dear birthday, happy Chuck Norris!

Dawn Jorgenson, Digital Content Editor, Graham Media Group

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Not that we need an excuse, but on Chuck Norris' birthday (March 10), it only seems right to honor him with some of the best memes on the internet.

We can't be the only ones who get a kick out of these, right? They just never get old!

View this post on Instagram

😂😂😂😂😂 #chucknorrismemes

A post shared by kara (@for_no_apparent_reason) on

View this post on Instagram

#chucknorris #chucknorrismemes #chucknorrisjokes

A post shared by Dion Tilley (@ded_devil) on

View this post on Instagram

#rockybalboa #chucknorrisfacts #badasses #💪🏼😎

A post shared by Barb Snyder (@itsy_bitsy_snydr) on

What are some of your favorite Chuck Norris memes? Tell us in the comment section below.

