FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A lawsuit filed in South Florida on behalf of a London company owned by former members of the Beatles is seeking damages and injunctive relief against a group of defendants allegedly profiting from products featuring trademarked phrases.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, seeks to quash the sale of counterfeit goods using the trademarked phrases "The Beatles," "Beatles" and "Yellow Submarine."

It lists the plaintiffs as Apple Corps Ltd. -- owned by Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney and the estates of John Lennon and George Harrison -- and Subafilms Ltd. -- an affiliated film production company that owns the rights to the English rock band's 1968 animated movie.

The defendants in the lawsuit are described as "individuals, partnerships and unincorporated associations."

According to the lawsuit, the defendants are "offering goods using counterfeit and confusingly similar imitations" of those available at the band's official online store, using deceptive domain names and seller identifications intended to mislead consumers.