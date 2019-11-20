WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Michael McDonald is reuniting with the Doobie Brothers for their 50th anniversary tour, kicking off Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Coral Sky Amphitheater in West Palm Beach!

Fans will be singing along to classic hits like "Jesus Is Just Alright", "Long Train Running" and "Taking It To The Streets"!

Gates open at 6 p.m. The concert starts at 7 p.m.

For tickets or more information click here.