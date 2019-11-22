The time is now: “Frozen II” debuts Friday, and we couldn’t be more excited if we tried.

Has it been awhile since you watched the first one? Or were your kids a little too young when it was released, which was all the way back in December 2013?

No matter the case, you still have time! Pull up “Frozen” on your Disney+ account or figure out some way to stream it, because you definitely want to be fresh and all filled in when it’s time to head to the theaters with your children.

Did you know, by the way, that “Frozen” is the biggest animated film of all time, according to the BBC?

We knew we weren’t the only ones who swore by it.

With that in mind, we thought we’d review all the reasons adults should embrace this classic cartoon. If you ask us, it’s a true masterpiece -- and even more so when you compare it to some of the other kids’ movies out these days.

1.) It’s so much more realistic than some of the older Disney movies.

For example, when Anna tells Elsa she’s going to marry Prince Hans, Elsa has such a normal, relatable reaction: “You can’t marry a man you just met,” she says to her sister.

Right?

It’s true: Anna and Hans met … a few hours earlier? A half a day, at most? But that doesn’t stop them from getting engaged -- Anna’s already rambling about the wedding menu as she asks for Elsa’s blessing.

Of course they’ll have “soup, roast, and ice cream,” remember?

Keep in mind, Disney movies of the past haven’t always been this realistic or modern -- when it comes to “true love,” at least.

Nobody was reminding Cinderella that she didn’t exactly know Prince Charming’s personality when she fell for him seemingly overnight -- after one night of dancing. And nobody bothered to remind Belle that she had been essentially held hostage by the Beast -- that whole thing felt like Stockholm Syndrome, did it not? Ariel had really only seen Eric before deciding she loved him, and there were similar issues with Aurora and Snow White. See what we mean?

Basically, Elsa just said what we were all thinking: “You’re about to do WHAT? Slow down, sis.”

2.) The love of Anna’s sister ends up saving her.

“True love’s kiss” doesn’t come from Prince Hans, or any prince, after all.

YAY.

Again, this just seems super modern coming from Disney. And we like it. After all, Frozen is for kids! We don’t always have to jump to romance, do we? Family connections are just as important. Sisters before misters! We love that Anna and Elsa are the central characters over the men in the film. Which brings us to our next reason …

3.) Family dynamics can be tricky. ‘Frozen’ does a great job of leaning into that theme.

When Anna’s little, all she really understands is that Elsa doesn’t want to play with her anymore. And that hurts. She wants to build a snowman!

Then the girls continue to grow up, they lose their parents, and their relationship becomes … even more distant. Strained. And truly painful, if you’re Anna, and you so badly want to connect with your only remaining immediate family member.

And remember, Elsa has a lot going on mentally, too. From a young age, she learns she has these mystical powers -- but not the fun kind! She has to wear gloves. “Conceal, don’t feel,” her parents tell her.

She has to understand as a young girl that she can seriously hurt the people she loves most.

So for Elsa, she’s grappling with fear, wanting to protect her younger sister and handling repressed feelings, along with absence and isolation.

Still, Anna doesn’t understand why Elsa’s pushing her out. The whole thing is just tricky. But so is life, you know? (And the movie-makers wrap it all up at the end so well!)

4.) Two words: The music.

Nearly every song is a banger, if we’re being honest.

Parents everywhere have had “Let It Go,” “Love Is An Open Door” and “Do You Want To Build A Snowman?” stuck in their heads for years now. The soundtrack is THAT good. You better believe we’re expecting something similar from the much-anticipated sequel!

5.) The characters are so likable.

From Josh Gad’s hilarious and quirky Olaf to Kristen Bell’s bright-eyed Anna, what’s not to love?

Jonathan Groff voices charming mountain man Kristoff and at least we come to understand why Elsa (Idina Menzel) is the loner that she is.

For a kids movie, “Frozen” packs all the essentials that you’d look for in any other motion picture: Strong character development, witty and fast-paced dialogue, along with important life lessons.

All right, let’s fill our purses and pockets up with snacks. Who’s ready to hit the theater? “Tell the guards to open up the gates!”