Pharrell Williams preaches happiness through art in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Music superstar Pharrell Williams arrived at NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday to a crowd of nearly 200 screaming school children.

The 10-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter was there to spread an inspirational message about the importance of finding happiness through art.

"You can do this," he said. "You can do this far better than I ever could."

Williams, who's perhaps best known for his hit song "Happy," spoke about his upbringing and how he used art to find his passion for music.

The crowd, made up of students from Sunrise Middle School and St. Gregory School in Plantation, listed intently to every word.

"I just want to make sure that you guys and girls are listening to your teachers when they're telling you that you have something," he told the children. "Because art can be, for you, what it is to me."

Williams' visit, which coincides with Miami Art Week, also included a brief tour of the museum's new "Happiness" exhibit, which explores the pursuit of happiness through art.

It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience that the students will never forget.