This Christmas playlist is perfect for your holiday party

You’ve got chestnuts roasting on an open fire, the mistletoe is hung and the snacks are out for your Christmas party with family and friends, but one thing is missing: some classic Christmas tunes to set the mood.

We obviously had to include the best Christmas song of all time, Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” but we also included some holiday tracks from other superstars like Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Kelly Clarkson and “The Boss” himself, Bruce Springsteen.

And don’t worry, we also added the classics that everyone likes to hear, such as “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” and “Jingle Bell Rock.”

This playlist will please millennials, Gen-Xers, and yes, even the Boomers. You’ll definitely be having yourself a merry little Christmas.

Check out the playlist below. Happy Holidays!