Survival Street Wear is Made in Miami!

MIAMI, Fla. – When Miami-based entrepreneurs Greg Morales and Manny Garcia created their own urban fashion line in 2016, they had no idea how big their company would grow!

They named their street wear line “Survival” and it can now be found in more than 500 stores around the world!

But they’re not resting on their laurels. Greg and Manny have created the “Survival Foundation” to help the disadvantaged and families in need.

They have also created a series of pop-up fashion shows to help raise money for community programs. A fall pop-up in Wynwood raised thousands of dollars to help the homeless community in partnership with Miami Rescue Mission. More pop-up shows are being planned for winter and spring.