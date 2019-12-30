MIAMI, Fla. – Come out with the family and celebrate Noon Year’s Eve at Miami Children’s Museum on Tuesday, Dec. 31st!

Sponsored by Florida Dairy Farmers and Cirque du Soleil’s Alegria, the early NYE celebration features plenty of kid-friendly activities like arts and crafts, a live performance from the Museum’s Theater Troupe and an amazing balloon drop! Ring in the New Year with a chocolate milk toast a little bit early.. at Noon!

There will be special projects and activities happening throughout the Museum, starting at 11 a.m.! Get there early and make sure to dressed for the big party with special accessories (while they last)!

Admission is $20 for adults and children. Florida residents only have to pay $15. Kids under 1 get in free and admission is complimentary for Museum Members!

For tickets or more information click here. See you there for Noon Year’s Eve!