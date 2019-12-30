Free New Year’s Eve parties in Miami-Dade County
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – If you are welcoming 2020 with an eye on your budget, these three free events in Miami-Dade County could help.
WYNWOOD
What: Block party
Where: Second Avenue at 23rd Street
For more information, visit the Eventbrite page.
SOUTH BEACH
What: Fireworks on the beach
Where: Ocean Drive at Ninth Street
Fore more information, visit the city’s site.
DOWNTOWN MIAMI
What: Fireworks and The Big Orange drop
Where: Biscayne Boulevard at Southeast First Street
For more information, visit the Bayfront Park site.
