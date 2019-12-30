75ºF

Free New Year’s Eve parties in Miami-Dade County

Andrea Torres, Digital Reporter/Producer

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – If you are welcoming 2020 with an eye on your budget, these three free events in Miami-Dade County could help.

WYNWOOD

What: Block party

Where: Second Avenue at 23rd Street

For more information, visit the Eventbrite page.

SOUTH BEACH

What: Fireworks on the beach

Where: Ocean Drive at Ninth Street

Fore more information, visit the city’s site.

DOWNTOWN MIAMI

What: Fireworks and The Big Orange drop

Where: Biscayne Boulevard at Southeast First Street

For more information, visit the Bayfront Park site.

