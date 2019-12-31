Miami Children’s Museum rings in the ‘Noon’ Year

MIAMI, Fla. – The countdown began just before 12 p.m. Tuesday at Miami’s Children’s Museum, a full 12 hours until the ball drops ushering in 2020.

Kids attending the annual Noon Year’s Eve event were decked out in self-made 2020 flare and toasting hot chocolate as confetti and balloons rained from above in the museum-lobby-turned-Times Square.

“It’s awesome because it’s for kids,” partygoer and parent Aida Tiujiallo said. “Everything (on New Year’s Eve) is for adults.”

The museum was open until 4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, giving its little party animals plenty of time to get to bed.