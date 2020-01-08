OK boomer: 'thirtysomething' sequel to reunite original cast
PASADENA, CA – ABC has given the go-ahead to a pilot for “thirtysomething(else)," a sequel to the series that followed a group of baby boomers and their struggles.
The show will feature a group of new actors playing the grown-up, 30-something children of the original cast. Ken Olin, Mel Harris, Timothy Busfield and Patricia Wettig have signed on to reprise their roles. The Philadelphia-set series that ran from 1987-91 earned 13 Emmy Awards, including best drama, and two Golden Globes.
“I'm very excited. We're all very excited,” Busfield said Wednesday when he appeared at a TV critics meeting to promote his other new ABC show “For Life.”
Soon after “thirtysomething” debuted, its title became a catchphrase to describe baby boomers in their 30s.
Original creators Marshall Herskovitz and Ed Zwick are returning, and Zwick will direct.
