Trick Daddy struck street signs, ran red lights before arrest in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Rapper Trick Daddy had struck street signs and ran multiple red lights in his dark blue Range Rover over the weekend before he was arrested, an arrest report released by the Miami-Dade Police Department stated.

Trick Daddy, whose real name is Maurice Young, faces charges of possession of cocaine and driving under the influence.

According to his arrest report, an officer spotted the 45-year-old rapper’s vehicle on Southwest 128th Avenue just north of 42nd Street, blocking the roadway Saturday.

The officer approached the driver’s side and saw that Trick Daddy appeared to be asleep behind the wheel, the report stated.

Police said the officer knocked on the window and the rapper rolled it down.

According to the report, Trick Daddy claimed he had left a nightclub in Miami Gardens, was dropping someone off and then was heading home.

Police said the rapper said he had five alcoholic drinks hours ago.

The arresting officer observed that Trick Daddy had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech and smelled strongly of an alcoholic beverage, the report stated.

Police said Trick Daddy failed a field sobriety test and refused to take a breathalyzer test at the police station.

According to the arrest report, cocaine was found inside a dollar bill as an officer was gathering the rapper’s money to be counted and put away into a bag with his belongings.

The cocaine and dollar bill with residue were confiscated as evidence.

Trick Daddy was then taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.