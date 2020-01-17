Local10.com weekend guide: Jan. 17-20

Music

Near, far, wherever you are, Celine Dion will be there. Actually, she’ll be in Miami for two nights this weekend. The 51-year-old singer, best known for her songs “Because You Loved Me” and “My Heart Will Go On,” will bring her “Courage World Tour” to the AmericanAirlines Arena at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Ticket prices vary, but they aren’t cheap.

Celine Dion performs Jan. 13, 2019 in Los Angeles (Rich Fury/Getty Images for NARAS). (Getty Images)

All your favorite country music singers will be in Pembroke Pines on Saturday for the 35th annual Chili CookOff. Kane Brown, Old Dominion and the Eli Young Band will be among the performers at C.B. Smith Park. General admission ticket prices are $59.99, but parking will cost you an additional $35.

Movies

The long-awaited third installment of the “Bad Boys” film franchise gets a wide release Friday. Martin Lawrence and Will Smith are “Bad Boys for Life.”

If you missed it, they were in town last weekend for the South Florida premiere.

Robert Downey Jr. speaks to animals in “Dolittle.”

Sports

The Miami men's basketball team will host rival Florida State at 1 p.m. Saturday in Coral Gables.

The Florida State Seminoles swarm Miami Hurricanes guard Chris Lykes as he goes in for a layup during the second half at the Watsco Center, Jan. 27, 2019, in Coral Gables, Florida. (Jeff Romance)

The ninth-ranked Seminoles have won eight straight games and are a legitimate contender in the Atlantic Coast Conference this season. Meanwhile, the 10-6 Hurricanes have dropped three of their last four games and are 2-4 in the ACC.

Entertainment

Actor and comedian Rob Schneider will be at the Miami Improv all weekend long. “Deuce Bigalow” himself has got a pair of shows Friday night, two more Saturday night and a Sunday evening encore.

Rob Schneider starred in "Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo" and its sequel, "Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo." (Columbia Pictures)

Damon Wayans Jr. will also hit the South Florida standup scene. He’ll be at the Comedy Club at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino for a five-show, three-night set.

Both venues require a two-drink minimum.

Puccini’s classic opera “Madama Butterfly” begins its run with the Florida Grand Opera this weekend. Saturday’s opening night performance at the Adrienne Arsht Center has a range of tickets available at various pricing tiers.

The Florida Flow Fest comes to Esplanade Park in Fort Lauderdale this Saturday and Sunday. There will be workshops in acro-yoga, juggling, hoop-dance and more. You can take part in unlimited workshops all weekend long for $60.

Dinosaurs are coming alive at Zoo Miami this weekend.

Prehistoric beasts will come alive at Zoo Miami's "Dinosaurs Live!" exhibit. (Courtesy of Zoo Miami)

The “Dinosaurs Live!” exhibit opens Saturday with more than 20 life-sized animatronic prehistoric beasts that would give “Jurassic Park” a run for its money.

Of course, there will also be several events to commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Local 10 News and Local10.com will have live coverage of the parade in Miami beginning at 11 a.m. Monday.