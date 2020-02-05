Get Ye to the 28th Annual Florida Renaissance Festival in Deerfield Beach!
February 8 through March 22
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Hear Ye! Hear Ye! The 28th annual Florida Renaissance Festival returns to Quiet Waters Park in Deerfield Beach for 7 action-packed weekends of fun, food and adventure starting February 8 and running through March 22!
New this year to kick off the Festival is The Tudors Weekend and Henry VIII is back as the King of the Renaissance!
Also new is the Heroes & Villains weekend on February 28 and March 1!
