Classic cars line up for Concours d’Elegance in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. – Vintage, antique and classic cars lined up at the Boca Raton Airport on Friday evening, as car collectors from all over the nation descended to Palm Beach County for the Concours d’Elegance.

The event moves to the Boca Raton Resort & Club, at 501 E Camino Real, on Saturday and Sunday. After a gala and auction on Saturday evening, the big event opens at 10 a.m., for general admission. The judges will present the awards during a 1 p.m. ceremony.

For more than a decade, organizers have made sure The Automotive Lifetime Achievement Award goes to someone who is committed to the industry. Last year, Dietmar Exler, the Mecedez-Benz USA president, was the winner.

The Rick Case Automotive Group is the sponsor of the event to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Broward County. For more information and tickets, visit the Concours d’Elegance site.