‘For Life’ star brings ‘essence’ of wrongly imprisoned inmate to role

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The star of “For Life” recently stopped by Local 10 News to chat about the new ABC series.

Nicholas Pinnock stars as an inmate serving life in prison for a crime he didn’t commit.

The legal drama, which premieres Tuesday night on Local 10, is inspired by the true story of Isaac Wright Jr.

Wright was wrongly convicted of being a drug kingpin and was sentenced to life in prison. He represented himself throughout the appeal process and assisted other inmates to reduce or toss their prison sentences.

“The stories that we’re telling are inspired by him,” Pinnock said.

Pinnock said there are “so many innocent people that shouldn’t really be” behind bars.

“Justice should be served for those who have done the crime and the ones who are innocent should be let off,” he said.

Pinnock said he didn’t feel the pressure of having to portray Wright.

“I was playing a version of him,” he said of the fictional character in the show.

But Pinnock, who met Wright on the first day of production, said he “definitely brought an essence of him” to the role.