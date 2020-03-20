Netflix Party lets you watch movies with friends and family while social distancing

Quarantining just got a little less lonely.

Thanks to a fancy Google Chrome extension, you can watch movies and TV shows on Netflix at the same time as your friends and family that are in different locations, making it the perfect thing to do while quarantined in your apartment and home.

It’s pretty simple to set up, too. All you need is the Google Chrome extension downloaded, a Netflix subscription and a friend in a different location to watch with you.

Here is what you do:

1. Head over to netflixparty.com on Google Chrome and find the button that says “get Netflix Party for free.”

2. Click on “Add to Chrome” and then “Add Extension.”

3. Help your friend or family member to download the extension to their computer, as well.

4. Go to Netflix and pick which TV show, documentary, stand-up special or movie to watch.

5. Click the “NP” button that is now on your computer and you’re all set.

There’s nothing like binging the latest TV show with your best friend or mom on the couch, but thanks to technology, we can add a little bit more normalcy to these hectic times.