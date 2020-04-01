National treasure Dolly Parton will read bedtime stories to save parents everywhere

How can you not love Dolly Parton? We will always love her, that’s for sure.

The country music superstar and living legend announced she is here to offer some relief to parents everywhere who might be a little burnt out from entertaining their children during this extended time of social distancing and being quarantined.

Starting April 2, Parton will be reading children’s books from the comfort of her bed in a 10-part video series. The readings will start at 7 p.m. EST. The first book Parton is reading is the classic “The Little Engine That Could."

So while parents are working from “9 to 5,” Parton is here to offer some relief and keep your kids entertained with books.

Even if you don’t have kids that need a bedtime story, why not tune in to see just how adorable Parton will be cuddled up in bed with her pajamas? “Goodnight With Dolly” will stream on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.