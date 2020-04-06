Welp, now O.J. Simpson thinks Carole Baskin from ‘Tiger King’ killed her husband

Anyone who has watched Netflix’s new binge-worthy true crime series “Tiger King” is currently asking themselves the biggest questions the series left unanswered, including: Did Carole Baskin kill her husband?

While none of us know the answer, that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating (and making memes) about Baskin and her past.

And now, as it turns out, one of America’s most notorious felons -- best known as a football star and for being tried in the death of his former wife, Nicole Brown Simpson -- is weighing in on the “Tiger King” mystery.

That’s right, O.J. Simpson, also known as “the Juice,” recently posted a video of himself discussing “Tiger King,” and he said he believes that not only did Baskin kill her husband, but she also fed him to her tigers, therefore making “tiger sashimi,” as Simpson references in the video.

Ever since the show premiered a couple weeks ago and started gaining tons of attention, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in Florida has been receiving a ton of tips about the cold case.

“The case remains open," he said in a CNN report. “We never close a cold case.”

So what do you say, you cool cats and kittens? Your guesses are as good as ours.