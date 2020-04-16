David Guetta to play 2-hour set in Miami to support Feeding South Florida
MIAMI – David Guetta will be playing a two-hour set in downtown Miami that will be live-streamed starting at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Guetta and the Miami Downtown Development Authority are raising funds for Feeding South Florida, Fondation Hôpitaux de Paris - Hôpitaux de France and the World Health Organization.
“I’m very excited to share what’s been in the works for some time now,” Guetta said in a statement.
Guetta is accepting donations on his website.
Here is how to watch it:
