David Guetta to play 2-hour set in Miami to support Feeding South Florida

MIAMI – David Guetta will be playing a two-hour set in downtown Miami that will be live-streamed starting at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Guetta and the Miami Downtown Development Authority are raising funds for Feeding South Florida, Fondation Hôpitaux de Paris - Hôpitaux de France and the World Health Organization.

“I’m very excited to share what’s been in the works for some time now,” Guetta said in a statement.

Guetta is accepting donations on his website.

Here is how to watch it: