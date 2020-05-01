Anderson Cooper’s baby boy Wyatt is 3 days old

MIAMI – Wyatt Morgan Cooper is three days old, Anderson Cooper said Thursday night about his son during his show on CNN.

“He is named after my father, who died when I was 10,” Cooper said. "I hope I can be as good a dad as he was.”

Cooper, 52, also announced his birth on Instagram. Wyatt weighed 7.2 pounds at birth. He said he was very grateful to his son’s surrogate mother and her family for all of their support.

“My son’s middle name is Morgan. It’s a family name on my mom’s side," Cooper said. “I know my mom and dad liked the name Morgan because I recently found a list they made 52 years ago when they were trying to think of names for me.”