Donate Food for Families In Need at Fillmore Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH – You can help families in need by dropping off your donations of non-perishable food items at the Fillmore Miami Beach, starting on Wednesday, May 13 and continuing through Saturday, May 16! The collection times will be from Noon to 5 p.m. daily.

People are encouraged to gather and bag non-perishable items and put the bags in their trunk. Vehicles are asked to enter the Fillmore Miami Beach from the Washington Avenue circle driveway. Food donations will be collected at the front door of the Fillmore Miami Beach under the large overhang. Vehicles will be asked to stop, pop open the trunk and volunteers will remove the items while all occupants of the vehicle remain inside. Vehicles will exit onto 17th Street.

All donations will collectively serve those in need in Miami-Dade County. A Big Thank You to those who have already donated!