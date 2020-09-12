South Florida Pre-K teacher gets Instagram shoutout from Hollywood star Kate Hudson

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A South Florida teacher received a big surprise last week.

Miss. Castillo at Silver Palms Elementary got an Instagram shoutout from none other than Kate Hudson.

The Hollywood star told her 12 million followers that they should help get supplies for several awesome teachers, including Castillo.

She teaches Pre-K at the Pembroke Pines school and couldn’t believe it when she first saw the video.

“My family was so excited, we were jumping up and down,” she said. “There were so many emotions that went through me. I was in awe.”

Hudson’s Instagram story directed viewers to look at Castillo’s list on Amazon and she is hopeful the world will be sending lots of supplies to her and her students at Silver Palms.