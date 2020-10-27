Gwen Stefani gets engaged

MIAMI – Gwen Stefani announced Tuesday that she and Blake Shelton are engaged.

Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES! pic.twitter.com/mAgbbUtSlx — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) October 27, 2020

Stefani, 49, and Shelton, 42, met while working together on “The Voice.” They were both married at the time.

Stefani was married to Gavin Rossdale, the lead singer of the rock band Bush.

Shelton was married to Miranda Lambert, a country music singer and songwriter.

Country music stars Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert announced on July 20 that they are divorcing after four years of marriage. The pair released a statement that said: "It is with heavy hearts that we move forward separately." (Rick Diamond/ Getty)

Last year, Lambert, 36, wed Brendan McLoughlin, 28, a police officer from New York.