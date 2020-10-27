88ºF

Entertainment

Gwen Stefani gets engaged

Andrea Torres, Digital Reporter/Producer

Tags: Entertainment
photo

MIAMI – Gwen Stefani announced Tuesday that she and Blake Shelton are engaged.

View this post on Instagram

@blakeshelton yes please! 💍🙏🏻 gx

A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on

Stefani, 49, and Shelton, 42, met while working together on “The Voice.” They were both married at the time.

Stefani was married to Gavin Rossdale, the lead singer of the rock band Bush.

photo

Shelton was married to Miranda Lambert, a country music singer and songwriter.

Country music stars Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert announced on July 20 that they are divorcing after four years of marriage. The pair released a statement that said: "It is with heavy hearts that we move forward separately."
Country music stars Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert announced on July 20 that they are divorcing after four years of marriage. The pair released a statement that said: "It is with heavy hearts that we move forward separately." (Rick Diamond/ Getty)

Last year, Lambert, 36, wed Brendan McLoughlin, 28, a police officer from New York.

photo

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author: