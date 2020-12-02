Celebrities send love to ‘Juno’ star Elliot Page after coming out as transgender

Elliot Page, the star of the hit indie film “Juno” and the Netflix series “The Umbrella Academy,” came out as transgender Tuesday afternoon in a social media post, and celebrities are showing their love and support.

Page wrote on Instagram, “Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life.”

Support for Page has been pouring out across the internet since he announced the news, with most commending Page for having the courage to come out, and being an example and role model for young trans people in the world who might feel hurt or confused on a daily basis.

Here are a few warm words Page has received from other celebrities.

Thanks Elliot for sharing your journey with the world. Yours is a voice that needs to be heard, to encourage and educate us all. https://t.co/sZF9ROPRFh — Ian McKellen (@IanMcKellen) December 1, 2020 Thanks Elliot for sharing your journey with the world. Yours is a voice that needs to be heard, to encourage and educate us all. https://t.co/sZF9ROPRFh — Ian McKellen (@IanMcKellen) December 1, 2020

Big congratulations to Elliot. This is amazing. It’s going to mean so much to so many people in the world. ❤️ https://t.co/6ndSWSorSH — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) December 1, 2020

I’ve never met Elliot Page, tho I’ve been at events & shyly waved. I’ve been a huge fan ever since “Juno” and - in real life - get nervous around people I adore. So I’ve just enjoyed his work - films & docs - from afar. Next time I’m not only saying hi, I’m saying “Thank you.” ❤️ — Ross Mathews (@helloross) December 1, 2020

I've been a fan of Elliot's for a very long time and am excited to see him continue his fantastic work in the years to come. https://t.co/2KAdiCIyi4 — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) December 1, 2020

Love you, Elliot. We're lucky to have you and your voice and your heart and your fight in this world. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) December 1, 2020

❤️❤️❤️ — dan levy (@danjlevy) December 1, 2020

❤️ We love you, Elliot 🙆🏼‍♂️ — Adam Rippon (@AdamRippon) December 1, 2020

“To finally love who I am.” What a sentiment. I’m so very happy for you. Congrats, Elliot. ♥️ — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) December 1, 2020

Congrats, Elliot!