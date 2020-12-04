The ultimate guide for watching Christmas movies this month

It’s that time of year again: To watch all of the classic (and a few new) Christmas movies, and given how 2020 has gone, we could all use a little holiday cheer these days, right?

Luckily for us, there are so many ways you can load up on all of the Christmas content this year. Not only do all of the streaming services have plenty of holiday movies to chose from, so do cable channels like Freeform with their “25 Days of Christmas” marathon.

So fill up a mug with hot chocolate, grab a blanket and curl up on the couch and watch all your favorite Christmas movies over the next month.

Netflix

‘Christmas on the Square’

Actual living saint Dolly Parton stars in this new Christmas movie, and of course, we get to see her sing. Is there anything better than Dolly Parton and Christmas? We can’t think of anything.

’The Christmas Chronicles 2′

Kurt Douglas is back with the “Christmas Chronicles 2,” and this time, Mrs. Claus is with him, and she’s played by Douglas’ famous partner, Goldie Hawn. The first “Christmas Chronicles” movie is also available to stream.

‘How The Grinch Stole Christmas’

Now this is a classic, especially if you were a millennial and grew up watching this movie. This version stars Jim Carrey, and he takes the character of the Grinch -- and truly brings him to life.

‘Bad Moms Christmas’

Christmas movies can be sweet and sentimental, but sometimes, you just need to laugh. That’s exactly what “Bad Moms Christmas” will help you do.

‘The Princess Switch’ movies

Starring Vanessa Hudgens, “The Princess Switch” has a new sequel called “The Princess Switch: Switched Again” and it’s an even wackier ride than the first movie. It’s one of those movies where two strangers are identical, and switch lives.

‘Jingle Jangle’

A new Christmas movie musical starring Phylicia Rashad from “The Cosby Show” and Academy Award nominated Forest Whitaker? Sign us up!

And to see all of the Netflix’s Christmas content, click here.

Hulu

‘Happiest Season’

This new Christmas movie came out during Thanksgiving weekend and it was like a breath of fresh air. Not only is the film hilarious, but the main love story line is focused around a lesbian couple, something you just don’t see in Christmas movies. Kristen Stewart, Dan Levy, Allison Brie and Aubrey Plaza star.

‘Last Christmas’

Fans of “Game of Thrones” may not recognize Emilia Clarke in this Christmas movie without her silver hair and robes, but it’s really fun to see Clarke play an ordinary woman instead of Queen Daenerys. Henry Golding, from “Crazy Rich Asians,” co-stars and Emma Thompson wrote the movie.

‘The Man Who Invented Christmas’

Charles Dickens is known for writing one of the most famous Christmas stories of all time, so why not watch a movie about the man who practically invented the Christmas story genre? Ian McKellen plays Scrooge.

‘A Very Brady Christmas’

If you grew up watching “The Brady Bunch,” then you have probably seen all of the Brady specials the cast made after the show ended. In this one, the Brady clan gets back together for Christmas and some serious drama unfolds.

To see all of Hulu’s Christmas movies, click here.

Disney+

‘The Santa Clause’

Disney+ has so many great choices, because, well, Disney has been making fantastic Christmas movies for decades. “The Santa Clause” is one of them. Tim Allen is iconic as Santa, as well as all the sequels that followed, which you can also stream.

‘Noelle’

This was a Disney+ exclusive movie starring Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader -- and it’s not only super funny, but great for the kids to watch, too. Noelle, by the way, is Santa Claus’ sister.

‘The Muppet Christmas Carol’

Who doesn’t love the Muppets? All your favorites, like Kermit, Miss Piggy and Gonzo do a play on Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” and it’s so much fun.

‘A Christmas Carol’

And after you’ve watched the Muppet version, go ahead and watch this version of “A Christmas Carol” that stars Jim Carrey. It’s an animated take on the story, so the kids will love it.

‘I’ll Be Home For Christmas’

Anyone who grew up with a major crush on Jonathan Taylor Thomas probably wore out the VHS version of “I’ll Be Home For Christmas,” which is why it’s perfect now that it’s on Disney+.

‘Frozen’

Is “Frozen” a Christmas movie? It’s certainly not framed around the holidays, but there is something about Elsa singing “Let It Go” while standing inside a castle made out of ice that just makes it feel like Christmas.

To see all of Disney+’s Christmas content, click here.

Freeform

‘Home Alone’

Now, you can’t stream any of these movies that will appear on Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas, but if you have cable, the movie marathon is going on all month. Freeform has so many classics, including “Home Alone” and “Home Alone 2: Lost In New York.”

‘Christmas with the Kranks’

Tim Allen has been in a lot of Christmas movies, and “Christmas with the Kranks” is one of his best. He stars alongside a just-as-funny Jamie Lee Curtis, as they play empty nesters who decide to cancel celebrating Christmas.

‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’

Is “The Nightmare Before Christmas” a Halloween or Christmas movie? Most would probably say a Christmas movie, but it’s so good you can watch it during both holidays. It’s an animated classic that never gets old.

‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’

Remember all of those classic claymation Christmas movies from your childhood, like “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Frosty the Snowman?” They are playing on Freeform all month long. They immediately invoke heavy doses of nostalgia, and they’re still pretty cute and fun to watch.

‘Love Actually’

This early 2000s Christmas classic is just so charming, isn’t it? Starring Hugh Grant, Colin Firth, Emma Thompson, Laura Linney and so many others, “Love Actually” is like watching multiple rom-com movies in one cohesive movie.

You can see the full 25 Days of Christmas schedule below.