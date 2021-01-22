Girl Power: ‘Spice World’ was released 23 years ago

Want to feel super old?

The box office smash and forever iconic movie “Spice World” was released in theaters in North America on this day 23 years ago: Jan. 23, 1998.

While the Spice Girls received pretty poor reviews for their attempt at making a movie within a movie, all the while performing their greatest hits and riding around London in a double-decker bus, the film still grossed $151 million worldwide and made them one of the greatest girl groups of all time.

Can we talk about how fantastic this cast was?

Aside from the Spice Girls themselves, the film featured Meatloaf as the bus driver; Richard E. Grant as their manager; with cameos from Elton John, Hugh Grant and Elvis Costello.

And let’s be honest, everything about this movie is iconic.

From the Spice Girls drenched in camo going through boot camp, to Posh Spice deliberating which little Gucci dress she should wear, fans all over the world loved it -- and many millennials today still have a place in their hearts for the Spice Girls.

It’s been more than 10 years since the Spice Girls toured in America, but it’d be fun if it happened again someday.