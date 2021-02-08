78ºF

The internet turned a moment from The Weeknd’s halftime performance into a meme and we can’t stop laughing

Jack Roskopp, Digital Content Editor, Graham Media Group

In this image released on February 7th, The Weeknd rehearses for the Super Bowl LV Halftime Show at Raymond James Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TW)
Last year, it was Shakira’s epic tongue trill, and this year, it’s The Weeknd looking lost inside a room full of lights and mirrors.

Memes are born out of the most random moments, and the new one that came out of The Weeknd’s halftime Super Bowl show is just that: totally random.

During his performance, The Weeknd had a moment in which he was wandering around a room full of hallways featuring lots of lights and mirrors. It was meant to be disorienting.

And because the internet is quick to move, this one little moment from the entire Super Bowl halftime performance has become a meme that is quickly taking over.

Here are a few of our favorites.

Yay for more memes!

