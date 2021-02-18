‘Kelly and Ryan’ making (virtual) visit to Miami on Monday

With travel not an option right now for many Americans, hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest and taking their TV audience on a “virtual road trip” next week — and the first stop is right here in Miami.

Part of their visit will include conversations with Local 10′s Chief Certified Meteorologist Betty Davis and chef Michelle Bernstein from SoFlo Taste.

There will also be a performance of “El Cambio” by CHESCA, live from Miami.

It airs at 10 a.m. Monday, right after Local 10 News at 9 a.m.

Ripa and Seacrest discussed their upcoming visit with Local 10 anchor Jacey Birch, which you can watch in the video at the top of this page.

In an effort to bring sunshine to people across the country, “Live with Kelly and Ryan” will also be paying virtual visits to Austin, San Juan, Phoenix and Palm Springs for the rest of next week.

For more info, click here.