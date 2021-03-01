Jodie Foster fulfills promise to thank Packers QB at Globes

In this video grab issued Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, by NBC, Jodie Foster, left, holding her dog Ziggy, accepts the award for best supporting actress in a motion picture for "The Mauritanian" as her wife Alexandra Hedison looks on at right at the Golden Globe Awards. (NBC via AP)

LOS ANGELES – Jodie Foster thanked Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers at the Golden Globes, fulfilling a promise the actress had made before she won.

Foster clarified Sunday night that she did not introduce Rodgers to actress Shailene Woodley, who recently confirmed her engagement to the NFL’s MVP.

“I have never met Aaron Rodgers, but it is possible that I do like to talk about how much I love the Green Bay Packers,” Foster said in virtual comments backstage. “Sometimes I can talk a little bit too much about that, so of course Shailene was very aware of my enthusiasm for the team.”

Foster won for supporting actress in a motion picture for “The Mauritanian,” in which she co-stars with Woodley.

“I just got a very cute video from Aaron Rodgers where he says he’s going to get me back,” Foster told reporters, “so I’m looking forward to this. We’ll see who wins.”

The public back-and-forth between Oscar winner Foster and Rodgers began in early February, when he thanked Foster after being named MVP at the NFL Honors show. Rodgers casually dropped in the news that he was engaged during his acceptance speech.

Ad

Foster later said on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” that she would thank Rodgers if she won a Globe, and she kept her promise.