Who has the best Grammy-winning album? Vote in our bracket

Taylor Swift accepts award onstage during The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

The 2021 Grammys are on this year, and while it’s exciting for all the award-winners, nothing is more exciting than seeing who takes home Album of the Year.

Winners have included Adele, Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars and the Chicks, just to name a few.

But who really had the best of the best album? Or who do you think did? We want you to decide.

Round 1 ended on Wednesday, and honestly, there weren’t any real upsets. The pop divas like Adele and Taylor Swift prevailed, and some of the less popular acts aren’t going to be seen past round one.

The most exciting thing abut these quarterfinals is that Swift will be going up against herself! It’s “Fearless” vs “1989.” Who do you think is going to prevail?

Vote in the bracket below.