The internet is obsessed with Aaron Rodgers guest-hosting ‘Jeopardy!’

Ever since Alex Trebek sadly died last year, America’s favorite game show, “Jeopardy!” has been rotating through a number of different hosts, including longtime contestant Ken Jennings, journalist Katie Couric, and now, NFL superstar Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers may seem like an unlikely candidate to host the program for two weeks, but as it turns out, he is a huge fan of the show, and he said in an interview that he put countless hours in preparing for the big role.

Rodgers has only been doing the gig for a few days, but he’s already had a moment from his first episode go viral, which is always a good thing.

During his first episode, a contestant didn’t know the final “Jeopardy!” answer. Instead of not answering, he asked Rodgers a question of his own.

“Who wanted to kick that field goal?” the contestant wrote, referencing the recent game in which the Green Bay Packers lost their chance to go to the Super Bowl earlier this year.

Ad

Rodgers had a good laugh, as did the other contestants.

Besides having a funny moment, people on Twitter seem to be loving him as a host.

In the same interview mentioned above, he even said he would be down to host the show all the time. You can really tell he’s having a great time.

I can’t say enough about Aaron as host. He is such a true fan of @Jeopardy and took it so seriously, while clearly enjoying his role. A consummate professional and warm and funny with contestants. @AaronRodgers12 - you truly did Alex proud!! — Amy Rey (@AmyR896) April 7, 2021

Aaron Rodgers is Alex Trebek’s rightful heir — Ma× Masse (@sassblaster64) April 7, 2021

I did not have “Aaron Rodgers is the best post-Trebek jeopardy host” on my 2021 bingo card, but here we are — jean jacket bitch (@kuhlaiyr) April 8, 2021

I didn’t know I needed Aaron Rodgers as Jeopardy host until now — max homa (@maxhoma23) April 5, 2021