An Oscars unlike any other airs Sunday on Local 10

The 93rd Academy Awards promise to be a different broadcast than in years past, and you can watch it Sunday at 8 p.m. on Local 10.

Steven Soderbergh, who is producing the Oscars with Stacey Sher and Jesse Collins, says it will take just 90 seconds to convince viewers that this year’s telecast is different.

The concept is to treat the telecast not like a TV show but a movie. And Soderbergh is convinced he’s got a doozy of an opening scene. He promises the broadcast will “announce our intention immediately.”

The pandemic has shaken the Oscars like never before. There will be no audience. Some nominees will be connected remotely by satellite link.

But for the producers, the challenges of COVID-19 are an opportunity to, finally, rethink the Oscars.

