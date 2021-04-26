Kanye West sneaker sale breaks records

FILE - Kanye West performs at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 10, 2008. The Nike Air Yeezy 1 Prototypes worn by West during his performance were acquired for $1.8 million by social investing platform Rares. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, File)

A “Grammy Worn” pair of Kanye West’s famous sneakers just set a record on Monday.

The Nike Air Yeezy 1 prototypes sold on the Sotheby’s auction block for $1.8 million. They were acquired by RARES, a sneaker investment marketplace.

The sale marks the highest publicly recorded price for a sneaker sale and the first pair of sneakers to top $1 million.

The runner up? An autographed pair owned by Michael Jordan. Those Nike Air Jordan 1s sold for $615,000 at a Christie’s auction last May.

The Yeezy sneakers were a prototype of the rapper’s shoe line. He debuted the sneakers up for sale during his performance at the 2008 Grammy awards.