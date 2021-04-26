Kanye West sneaker sale breaks records

A “Grammy Worn” pair of Kanye West’s famous sneakers just set a record on Monday.
The Nike Air Yeezy 1 prototypes sold on the Sotheby’s auction block for $1.8 million. They were acquired by RARES, a sneaker investment marketplace.
The sale marks the highest publicly recorded price for a sneaker sale and the first pair of sneakers to top $1 million.
The runner up? An autographed pair owned by Michael Jordan. Those Nike Air Jordan 1s sold for $615,000 at a Christie’s auction last May.
The Yeezy sneakers were a prototype of the rapper’s shoe line. He debuted the sneakers up for sale during his performance at the 2008 Grammy awards.
Dropping today: Kanye West Nike Air Yeezy 1 Prototypes, the iconic sneakers worn during #Kanye's performance at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards in 2008. The pair introduced the Nike Yeezy to the world, forever redefining sneaker culture. #SothebysSneakers https://t.co/K3j4Kr0wRL— Sotheby's (@Sothebys) April 12, 2021