Justin Bieber reschedules ‘Justice’ tour with 4 shows in Florida

MIAMI – Justin Bieber postponed his “Justice” world tour to next year with four shows in Florida.

The tour includes 52 shows from Feb. 18 to June 24, 2022. The shows in Florida are on April 7 in Jacksonville, April 9 in Tampa, April 11 in Orlando, and April 13 in Miami.

“We’re working hard to make this tour the best one yet,” Bieber said in a statement. “I’m excited to get out there and engage with my fans again.”

Tickets for the additional shows in Orlando and Jacksonville will be on sale later this month. The tickets sold in Miami will be honored next year. Ticketholders should receive an email from their ticket provider.

Here is the tour schedule:

Feb. 18: San Diego, California

Feb. 20: Las Vegas, Nevada

Feb. 22: Glendale, Arizona

