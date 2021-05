After a tumultuous past year, it’s official: The Ellen DeGeneres Show will end after wrapping up its 19th season.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ellen DeGeneres herself has decided to end her hit daytime talk show.

However, the decision comes several years in the making.

She told The Hollywood Reporter exclusively, “When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged – and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore.”