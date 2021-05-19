Here’s how you can see The Chainsmokers while sipping cocktails with Martha Stewart

The Chainsmokers will be performing at the 2021 South Beach Wine & Food Festival.

SOUTH BEACH, Fla. – It’s a tale as old as time — the iconic queen of entertainment herself, Martha Stewart, and the electronic DJ duo, The Chainsmok — OK, so maybe this isn’t a group that usually is in the same room.

However, if you’ve ever dreamed of hanging out with Martha Stewart while dancing to a live performance by The Chainsmokers, this event is for you.

The Chainsmokers will be the headlining act of the South Beach Wine & Food Festival’s “A SOBEWFF 20th Anniversary Celebration” on Thursday, May 20 at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach pool scape. The electronic DJ duo is slated to perform some of their biggest hits, such as Closer, Something Just Like This, and Won’t Let You Down.

Ad

Although VIP tables are sold out, concert-only tickets are on sale now at sobewff.org/chainsmokers. The ticket will grant guests access to the event at 10:45 p.m. where there will be theatre-style seating and complimentary cocktails courtesy of JAJA Tequila.

The performance will be a part of the event hosted by Martha Stewart and Miami restaurant and hospitality mogul Dave Grutman, so you can already imagine it’s going to be a good time.

Tickets for “A SOBEWFF 20th Anniversary Celebration” and more are available at sobewff.org.