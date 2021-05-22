Ted shows off Miami way at SOBEWFF Burger Bash

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Chef Teodoro “Ted” Armas wore his face mask and gloves. He used peanut butter for his secret homemade sauce before foodies arrived.

There was a DJ, dancing, plenty of hand sanitizer, and a variety of burgers. It was all part of the Burger Bash, the Friday evening highlight of the South Beach Wine & Food Festival or SOBEWFF.

The Cuban-American chef’s first role models in the kitchen were his mother and grandmother. The list later grew to include George Motz, Anthony Bourdain, Alvin Cailan, Matty Matheson, and Guy Fieri.

After working at restaurants for years, he opened his own business in Brevard County and later returned to Miami-Dade County.

Despite the competition, the backyard burgers that his family learned to love at birthday parties in Miami got popular pretty quickly at Ted’s Burgers, a pop-up at J. Wakefield in Miami’s Wynwood.

