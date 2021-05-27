Concerts return to Miami: These shows are coming in 2021 and beyond

Pitbull performs along with frontline workers as his band for the 21st Latin Grammy Awards, airing on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at American Airlines Arena in Miami. (AP Photo/Taimy Alvarez)

Concerts are back!

It seems like so long ago that concerts were a thing, but that feeling of seeing one of your favorite artists live will never go away. Now that we’re in the point of the pandemic that live music can finally return, that fun feeling will soon return.

While not every artist is hitting the road just yet, this coming summer and 2022 will have some absolutely great concerts happening, and we’ve got a list of acts that will be making a stop in and around Miami.

Did you know that the Black Eyed Peas are still touring and making music? If you did, you for sure want to go to this show.

This was a tour that was supposed to happen last year, and now it’s finally back on. Seeing all three of these legendary rock bands is like taking a trip back to 2005.

The Australian rockers had to postpone their tour due to COVID-19, but they are back and ready to take on stadiums full of fans.

The late ’90s called and it wants its pop stars back. Iglesias and Martin will be playing all the hits that you used to love to listen to back in the day.

Ad

Arguably the greatest singer alive right now, Bocelli is someone who doesn’t tour too often, so when he’s in town, you’ll want to get tickets. This would be the perfect thing to do to get you ready for the holidays.

After playing the Super Bowl, The Weeknd is ready to go on tour, and it seems that he’s hitting up almost every major U.S. city next year. You’ve got to wait a while to see him, but when the date comes around, it will be so worth it.

After burning up the stage at the Grammys and “SNL” earlier this year, Bad Bunny is ready to go on tour and light it up.

Justin Bieber has been working nonstop the past couple years, and with a few recent Grammy nominations, he is ready to tour.

When we talk about legendary artists, we are talking about Sir Elton John. Will this be his last tour ever? It could be, which is even more of a reason to go see him live.