Eric Clapton and Van Morrison announce Seminole Hard Rock concert dates

Eric Clapton will play the Seminole Hard Rock in Hollywood in September.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – As live music makes a comeback, two legendary performers are coming to Hard Rock Live.

Eric Clapton will play on Sept. 26 at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (June 18) at 10 a.m., though Eric Clapton fan club members can access presale tickets on Wednesday and a presale will also take place Thursday through Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

Van Morrison, who is back with a new album and tour, will play at Hard Rock Live on Feb. 12, 2022 at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the Van Morrison show also go on sale Friday, with a Wednesday presale on the Seminole Hard Rock social media pages.

Earlier this month it was announced that Guns N’ Roses would play two nights at Hard Rock Live in the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Those shows are on Oct. 2 and Oct. 3.

Ad

For more info on the upcoming shows, click here.