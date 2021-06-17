Jesse Royal performs live at The Oasis

Jesse Royal performing live at the Oasis on Sunday, June 13.

MIAMI – Up and coming reggae artist Jesse Royal performed live before an enthusiastic crowd at the Oasis in Wynwood on Sunday.

Several special guests jumped on stage for several numbers including Kumar, Jo Mersa Marley, Protoje, Lila Iké, Alandon, Shaggy, Konshens and Kemar.

Jesse Royal had several big name guests including Shaggy performing with him. (WPLG)

Jesse Royal’s set was heavy on songs from his new album “Royal” that is currently available.

Here is the setlist for the show:

400 Years

High Tide or Low

Natty Pablo

Dirty Money

Strongest Link (Do My Best) feat. Kumar

Sweet Sensation

Natty Dread

Home

Generation (feat. Jo Mersa Marley)

Lion Order (feat. Protoje and Lila Iké who performed their own mini-set)

Modern Day Judas

Rich Forever

Showtime