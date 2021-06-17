Jesse Royal performs live at The Oasis

MIAMI – Up and coming reggae artist Jesse Royal performed live before an enthusiastic crowd at the Oasis in Wynwood on Sunday.
Several special guests jumped on stage for several numbers including Kumar, Jo Mersa Marley, Protoje, Lila Iké, Alandon, Shaggy, Konshens and Kemar.
Jesse Royal’s set was heavy on songs from his new album “Royal” that is currently available.
Here is the setlist for the show:
400 Years
High Tide or Low
Natty Pablo
Dirty Money
Strongest Link (Do My Best) feat. Kumar
Sweet Sensation
Natty Dread
Home
Generation (feat. Jo Mersa Marley)
Lion Order (feat. Protoje and Lila Iké who performed their own mini-set)
Modern Day Judas
Rich Forever
Showtime