Travis Scott is bringing the world of ‘Utopia’ and ‘AstroWorld’ to Wynwood

Travis Scott performs during the Astroworld Festival at NRG Stadium on November 9, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

WYNWOOD, Fla. – Just when you thought Wynwood’s newest nightlife and entertainment destination couldn’t get bigger names on their roster of performances... well, they’ve done just that.

The Oasis, which just opened its doors in Wynwood earlier this year, has booked none other than Travis Scott, who will be hosting the official Rolling Loud After Party on Saturday, July 24.

Tickets for the show just dropped online at 10 a.m. eastern, Monday.

Scott, whose full name is Jacques Bermon Webster II, currently has over 41 million followers on Instagram, and is slated to release his highly anticipated fourth studio album, “Utopia,” this summer.

In 2018, his third studio album “Astroworld” was released to critical acclaim and produced his first Billboard Hot 100 number one single, “Sicko Mode” (featuring Drake). He has since been nominated for eight Grammy Awards, and won a Billboard Music Award as well as a Latin Grammy Award.

According to comments on The Oasis’ Instagram, although this technically isn’t a “full-on” concert by the rapper, he will be performing “a few songs” that evening.

The event runs from 8 p.m. until 3 a.m., with doors opening at 8 p.m. The event is open to the public for those 18 years of age or older.

For tickets, click here. For table reservations, or for more information, email hello@oasiswynwood.com.