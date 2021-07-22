Kanye West performing at Rolling Loud Miami, report says

FILE - This April 20, 2019 file photo shows Kanye West performing at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. Christian artists Zach Williams and for King & Country are the leading artist nominees at the 2020 Dove Awards, while rapper Kanye West and singer Gloria Gaynor earned their first ever nominations. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The rumors have been swirling, and according to Billboard, Kanye West will take the stage at Rolling Loud Miami this weekend.

The music publication cited a source close to the situation in reporting that West will perform Sunday, the final day of the three-day hip-hop festival at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Tickets are already sold out for the event that is expected to bring tens of thousands of fans from across the country to see dozens of acts including Post Malone, Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky and Megan Thee Stallion.

West, 44, is expected to unveil his 10th studio album “Donda” during a listening event Thursday night at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. His album was named after his mother, Donda West, who died at age 58 after plastic surgery complications in 2007.

The 22-time Grammy winner revealed this week that his highly-anticipated album will be released Friday.

On Monday, Rolling Loud sent something of a public invitation to Kanye — if not hinting at his appearance — asking in a tweet if he was “busy next weekend.”

For more information on the festival, go to rollingloud.com.