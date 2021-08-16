Chorus hosts tribute concert in honor of late Jim Fahy

The late Jim Fahy will be celebrated.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Months after the tragic passing of Jim Fahy at a Pride celebration in Wilton Manors, his beloved choral group will host a concert in honor of his memory.

The Fort Lauderdale Gay Men’s Chorus will present “We Are Family (Dedicated to the memory of Jim Fahy),” on Saturday, September 18, at 8 p.m. at United Church of Christ.

The concert will include selections from Bette Midler, Leonard Cohen, and the popular Broadway show Kinky Boots.

“Fort Lauderdale Gay Men’s Chorus welcomes the community to join us through song to celebrate life,” says Dr. Gary Keating, founding and current director of the Fort Lauderdale Gay Men’s Chorus. “We’re thrilled to perform, once again, and to present an uplifting and motivational collection of timeless music from iconic artists.”

Fort Lauderdale Gay Men’s Chorus presents “We Are Family (dedicated to the memory of Jim Fahy)” on September 18 at United Church of Christ. (Courtesy of The Fort Lauderdale Gay Men's Chorus)

General admission and VIP tickets are available for purchase online.

The United Church of Christ is located at 2501 NE 30th Street in Fort Lauderdale. For more information about the group, or, to purchase tickets, click here.