The Struts show their stuff at Revolution Live

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – British rockers The Struts played Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, Sept. 1.
The band is touring in support of its latest album, “Strange Days.”
Despite Florida being a hot spot for COVID-19, the crowd of fans was mostly maskless. Employees at the venue as well as the stage crew were all wearing masks.
Here is the setlist for The Struts:
1. Primadonna Like Me
2. Body Talks
3. Kiss This
4. I Hate How Much I Want You
5. Fire (Part 1)
6. One Night Only
7. Dirty Sexy Money
8. Low Key In Love
9. Another Hit of Showmanship
10. Put Your Money on Me
11. Am I Talking to the Champagne (or Talking to You)
12. Wild Child
13. I Do It So Well
Encore:
14. Strange Days
15. Could Have Been Me