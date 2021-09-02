The Struts show their stuff at Revolution Live

(Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

The Struts hit the stage at Revolution Live.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – British rockers The Struts played Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

The band is touring in support of its latest album, “Strange Days.”

Guitarist Adam Slack and lead singer Luke Spiller of The Struts. (Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Despite Florida being a hot spot for COVID-19, the crowd of fans was mostly maskless. Employees at the venue as well as the stage crew were all wearing masks.

Struts lead singer Luke Spiller studies the crowd. (Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Here is the setlist for The Struts:

1. Primadonna Like Me

2. Body Talks

3. Kiss This

4. I Hate How Much I Want You

5. Fire (Part 1)

6. One Night Only

7. Dirty Sexy Money

8. Low Key In Love

9. Another Hit of Showmanship

10. Put Your Money on Me

11. Am I Talking to the Champagne (or Talking to You)

12. Wild Child

13. I Do It So Well

Encore:

14. Strange Days

15. Could Have Been Me