The best and most shocking looks from the Met Gala 2021

Kim Kardashian attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK – Some of the biggest names in show business and pop culture graced the steps of The Metropolitan Museum of Art once again for fashion’s biggest night — the Met Gala.

Monday evening, stars ranging from Rihanna to newcomer Olivia Rodrigo descended on the museum steps to celebrate the return of the fashion industry’s party of the year. The annual fundraiser for The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute marked the opening of its fashion exhibition, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”

“In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” is The Costume Institute’s newest major exhibition, which is a two-part survey of American fashion. The exhibition is on view beginning September 18 and will run until September 5, 2022.

Although the event was postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the star-studded annual fundraiser was able to return in 2021 with some of the biggest names in Hollywood and pop culture — wearing designs just as larger than life as the artists themselves.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the night’s most buzz-worthy, shocking, and talked about looks.

Kim Kardashian

The reality television star wore an all-black, Balenciaga haute couture gown with matching mask and train, which was completely unlike anything she, nor anyone else, has worn to the Met Gala before. The look completely hid her signature features and physique, giving her an obscure and anonymous presence.

Kim Kardashian attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Invision)

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

Rihanna wore Balenciaga Couture and Maria Tash jewelry and A$AP Rocky wore ERL.

Rihanna, left, and A$AP Rocky attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Invision)

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez wore Ralph Lauren.

Jennifer Lopez attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Invision)

Billie Eilish

The singer wore an Oscar de la Renta gown, however, under one condition: the fashion house would have to cease the use of fur. They agreed.

Billie Eilish attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Invision)

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner wore a sheer Givenchy Haute Couture gown as an homage to an iconic Audrey Hepburn gown.

Kendall Jenner attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Invision)

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams

Serena Williams wore a feathered ombré cape and an embroidered lace bodysuit.

Alexis Ohanian, left, and Serena Williams attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Invision)

Harris Reed and Iman

Supermodel Iman wore a custom brocade jumpsuit paired with a tiered, feathered overskirt and bespoke matching headpiece by British-American designer Harris Reed.

Harris Reed, left, and Iman attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Invision)

Lil Nas X

The rapper wore a dramatic ensemble of three layers custom-designed by Donatella Versace.

Lil Nas X attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Invision)

Naomi Osaka

The tennis star, who was co-chair of the event, wore custom Louis Vuitton in honor of her mixed Japanese-American heritage.

Naomi Osaka attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (2021 Invision)

