George Lopez is coming to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

George Lopez Brings “OMG Hi! Comedy Tour” to Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Get ready to laugh, South Florida.

Grammy-nominated comedian, actor, and TV host George Lopez is bringing his “OMG Hi! Comedy Tour” to Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on Friday, Nov. 19 at 8 p.m.

The show is part of Lopez’s latest podcast venture, “OMG Hi! with George Lopez.” The comedian teamed up with Bill Burr and Al Madrigal’s All Things Comedy on the new podcast, which airs new episodes on Mondays.

He also recently completed his tour for “The Comedy Get Down,” along with Eddie Griffin, D.L. Hughley, and Cedric the Entertainer.

The comedians also debuted their BET scripted comedy series based on the tour.

Besides being featured in four HBO specials, his multi-faceted career spans decades and encompasses television, film, stand-up comedy, and late-night television.

He released his third stand-up CD, “El Mas Chingon,” in 2006, which also earned Lopez a Grammy nomination in the category of Best Comedy Album. In 2004, he was nominated for a Grammy in the same category for his CD “Team Leader.”

Lopez also starred in “Lopez” on TV Land and hosted “Lopez Tonight,” a late-night television talk show on TBS, which ran for two seasons.

And last, but certainly not least, his sitcom “George Lopez,” which ran for six seasons on ABC, remains a hit with viewers in syndication.

To purchase tickets for “OMG Hi! Comedy Tour” at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, click here.