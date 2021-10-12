Partly Cloudy icon
New Superman ‘Comes Out’ in upcoming DC Comic series

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

DC comic series "Superman: Son of Kal-El"
DC comic series "Superman: Son of Kal-El" (Courtesy: DC Comics)

The son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane in the upcoming DC Comic series comes out as bisexual.

‘The Man of Steel’ made his first appearance 80 years ago, in the comic series that is now in its fifth issue.

The new series, “Superman: Son of Kal-El,” follows Jon Kent as he enters into a queer relationship with a male reporter.

“We couldn’t be prouder to tell this important story from Tom Taylor and John Timms,” said DC Chief Creative Officer and Publisher Jim Lee.

Fans can read more about the Superman’s new adventures when the fifth issue of “Superman: Son of Kal-El” is released on November 9.

