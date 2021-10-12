Two outdoor light exhibits are coming to South Florida this fall

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – For the most part of the year, nights under the stars in South Florida are usually avoided due to heat, humidity, and, let’s face it — mosquitoes. However, during the winter months, when Miami dips into the 70s (and even 60s), there’s nothing more beautiful than a night outdoors.

This must be why not one, but two Miami gardens will be exhibiting light shows this year that will run until the beginning of 2022.

In December, Pinecrest Gardens will be unveiling “Bruce Munro: Forest and Field of Light,” a large-scale, light installation by acclaimed British artist Bruce Munro. In November, just a few miles away, Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden will be unveiling “NightGarden: A Magical Light Spectacular,” its walk-through light exhibition.

“Bruce Munro: Forest and Field of Light” at Pinecrest Gardens

Pinecrest Gardens has commissioned acclaimed British artist Bruce Munro to create his signature, immersive light exhibit, “Bruce Munro: Forest and Field of Light,” within the outdoor venue’s gardens.

The nighttime exhibit will feature more than 6,000 fiber-optic, illuminated, stemmed-glass spheres that will cascade across nearly two acres of Pinecrest Gardens.

The exhibit is scheduled to open during Art Basel Miami on Dec. 4 and will run until June 26, 2022.

Pinecrest Gardens' ‘Bruce Munro: Forest and Field of Light.’ (Courtesy of Pinecrest Gardens)

“The beauty of this exhibit, set on a botanical stage, will bring our intimate gardens to life at night, as well as provide a breathtaking and otherworldly experience for anyone who attends,” says Alana Perez, Pinecrest Gardens’ executive director. “This is the first time we are opening up our Lower Garden, with its tropical, jungle-like winding paths, for visitors to experience an exhibit unlike any other in South Florida.”

Munro has worked with light since the 1980s, and Pinecrest Gardens will be the artist’s first opportunity to create outdoor artwork for a tropical forest setting.

“Every exhibition venue is unique and I am delighted to be invited to exhibit my work at Pinecrest Gardens,” Munro says.

“Bruce Munro: Forest and Field of Light” runs from Dec. 4 until June 26, 2022. Hours vary. Pinecrest Gardens is located at 11000 Red Road in Pinecrest. For more information, and to purchase tickets, click here.

“NightGarden: A Magical Light Spectacular” at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden

“NightGarden: A Magical Light Spectacular” will be returning to Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden in Miami once again beginning on Nov. 12.

Presented by Kilburn Live, the walk-through light exhibition will once more highlight the natural beauty of Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden with illuminations, spectacular special effects, and unique activations, transforming the grounds into a magical wonderland that local families have come to enjoy as an annual tradition.

Palm Glade Lake at "NightGarden: A Magical Light Spectacular" by Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden. (Courtesy of Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden)

This year, locals, visitors, and guests of all ages can unlock the magic of the garden with an innovative and free-to-download companion app called “Fairyscope.”

Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden is located at 10901 Old Cutler Road Miami, FL 33156. For more information on “NightGarden” and to purchase tickets, click here. Holiday hours vary, and blackout dates apply. Check their website for the full schedule.